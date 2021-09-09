How Peacock Made a Real-Life Game Show Out of the Video Game “Frogger”

Many video games have been adapted into television shows and films, but only a few have been turned into game shows.

Frogger has been adapted and enhanced on Peacock, replacing frogs with humans and pixels for real life. With fantasy courses, famous hosts, and a huge cash prize, the streaming service debuts its new exciting game show today.

Consider how the Peacock team transformed a popular arcade game into a chaotic, grueling, and dynamic assault course.

What does Frogger look like on Peacock?

Frogger’s basic principle is the same as it was in the original game: get from one side to the other.

In the game Frogger, the digital frog must escape being smashed by traffic and falling into the water; in Peacock’s version, the people must do the same thing, but there will be no real moving traffic to avoid.

The contestants must jump over moving conveyor belts, spinning platforms, water jets, and a variety of other difficult obstacles. It’s like a hybrid of Total Wipeout and The Floor is Lava.

Contestants can choose from a variety of courses to complete. Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River, and Toad Temple are among the courses they’ll be platforming their way through. To make it through, the contenders will need to utilize more than just agility; they will need to use strategy, problem-solving skills, and strength.

Frogger “brings to life this beloved series and supersizes it on an incredible course!” according to Peacock in a news release. Audiences and contestants will be whisked away to a crazy, colorful Frogger world, complete with all the simple yet challenging aspects of Konami’s mega-hit.”

While you might score points in the 1980s video game, competitors on Peacock’s game show could win a big $100,000 grand prize.

On Peacock, who is Frogger’s host?

The new game show, which was actually commissioned by the video game’s original designers Konami, is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, New Girl) and Kyle Brandt. The hosts will also serve as commentators, observing and criticizing the participants’ accomplishments and shortcomings.

There will be a total of 13 episodes in the season, with the first three episodes available to view now. This is a condensed version of the information.