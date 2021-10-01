How ‘No Time To Die’ Sets the Stage for a Female-Led Spin-Off

The question of whether the next James Bond should be played by a woman has long been debated.

Along with Idris Elba and Henry Cavill as male candidates for Daniel Craig’s replacement, Gillian Anderson and Jodie Comer have also been mentioned.

Despite calls for Bond to be gender-swapped, Barbara Broccoli, a long-time 007 producer, has demanded that the character stay male because she believes women should have equally intriguing roles.

“I feel we should be creating new roles for womenâ€”strong female characters,” she told Variety in January 2020.

“I’m not very interested in casting a woman to play a male character. Women, in my opinion, are significantly more interesting.”

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as fantastic as James Bond, but for a woman?” Craig told Radio Times on September 21.

But, thankfully, No Time to Die, his final excursion as Bond, illustrates that having a female version of the spy isn’t necessary because there are other characters who are just as good and deserve to be in the forefront.

WARNING: This section contains No Time to Die spoilers.

No Time to Die lays the groundwork for a female-led spin-off

Nomi (Lashana Lynch), Paloma (Ana de Armas), and Eve Moneypenny are three characters in No Time to Die that defy expectations for “Bond girls” (Naomie Harris).

In Bond’s absence, Nomi rose through the ranks of MI6 and was so proficient at her job that she was granted his 00 number.

She proves herself to be a skilled agent on numerous occasions, defeating Bond on rival missions, navigating difficult situations with ease, and later battling alongside the spy in Safin’s lair.

Then there’s Paloma, who makes a brief but noteworthy appearance on a mission in Cuba, assisting Bond.

Paloma holds her own against their foes and is a remarkably quick thinker, despite the fact that her character sometimes feels like light relief, given her uneasiness after only three weeks on the job.

Paloma is without a doubt the best character in the film, and she deserves the chance to flourish in a larger part.

Since Skyfall, Moneypenny has been a part of Craig’s Bond universe, and while she. This is a condensed version of the information.