How Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Honored Chadwick Boseman’s Late Greatness

A lovely, yet discreet memorial to the late Chadwick Boseman has been seen by eagle-eyed watchers of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

In addition to a stellar ensemble, the film includes a tribute to the late, legendary Black Panther actor.

Boseman died in August 2020, at the age of 43, following a private struggle with colon cancer.

Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and his posse strive to exact revenge on Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and his gang in Jeymes Samuel’s Western.

In addition to Majors and Elba, the film also stars Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield, and is currently accessible on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z co-wrote and produced two new original songs for the soundtrack.

In The Harder They Fall, where was the Chadwick Boseman reference?

On the side of the train that the Rufus Buck gang robs, there is an obvious memorial to Boseman.

A major scene in the film’s first act takes place on a train, when the Rufus Buck gang boards the carriage in order to free their leader. We see the front of the train, which has the initials “C.A.B.” at 27 minutes into the film. We see Stanfield and King’s characters going alongside a carriage a few moments later. “C. A. Boseman” is written on the side of this scarlet carriage, a clear nod to the late actor, whose full name was Chadwick Aaron Boseman.

Our favorite information from #TheHarderTheyFall is that the train is named after Chadwick Aaron Boseman, our everlasting king. The Netflix account @strongblacklead appeared to establish the connection as more than a coincidence. "Our favorite #TheHarderTheyFall trivia would be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman," they said, followed by a black heart emoji.

How did the Chadwick Boseman reference go over with fans?

Hundreds of fans shared and responded to the original post after Netflix pointed out the tribute on Twitter.

Many people responded with pictorial representations of how the gesture made them feel, including @ohhmylade and @MsEveMoneyPenny.

Many people responded with pictorial representations of how the gesture made them feel.