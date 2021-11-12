How Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Ending Sets Up a Sequel

Red Notice is now available on Netflix, and it’s a rollercoaster of twists and turns. This holds true until the very end, when a last twist establishes a new set of allegiances for a possible sequel.

Art thieves Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gal Gadot), as well as FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), have their sights set on one of the world’s most famous art museums—and one that has already been robbed on Netflix.

Of course, if Red Notice 2 is anything like the original, exactly who can trust whom is absolutely up in the air, but the finale seems to hint that the two sides are prepared for a massive shake-up, as the trio prepare for the largest robbery of their life.

And, of course, someone is hot on their trail, who is bound to be enraged at having been duped so many times.

**WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Red Notice**

What transpired at the conclusion of Red Notice?

First, a quick recap of how we got to the film’s conclusion. For the most of the Netflix film, we are led to assume that The Rock and Reynolds’ characters are working together to prevent The Bishop from obtaining a complete set of Cleopatra’s Eggs for $300 million, which a shady billionaire is willing to pay.

However, we learn later that Hartley has been collaborating with The Bishop all along, and that he devised the hoax because Booth is the only person who knows where the third egg is hidden.

After giving the eggs to the billionaire, Hartley and The Bishop inform Interpol. They get to retain the money, the cops get their eggs (and the case is closed), and they can vanish into the sunset.

Booth has other plans for their new yacht, which they are now working on. The duo had also informed Interpol about Booth’s whereabouts, but he was able to elude the cops and stowaway on the couple’s yacht.

Booth appears on the boat and discloses a new twist to the pair: he notified Interpol about Hartley’s account, and the police had frozen the account and left the. This is a condensed version of the information.