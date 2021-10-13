How Netflix’s ‘Convergence’ Brings COVID Heroes From All Over the World to Life.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis is a compelling Netflix documentary about regular people’s fortitude and kindness amid the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in 2020.

The two-hour film is unlike any other COVID-19 documentary. Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, for example, isn’t about the virus’s origins, propagation, or response (or lack thereof) from governments throughout the world. There’s also minimal mention of the highs and lows of lockdowns, as well as the vaccination rollout, which dominated our news for almost a year.

Instead, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis highlights the unusual COVID heroes from throughout the world, while also highlighting socioeconomic injustice and health-care disparities that the pandemic intensified.

The people are at the center of Convergence: Courage in a Crisis. The video manages to capture the extraordinary individual tales of nine ordinary people over the course of two hours, the bulk of them voluntarily placed themselves on the frontlines to help combat the quickly spreading epidemic.

Dr. Armen Henderson, for example, is a Miami-based doctor who, in addition to treating COVID in hospitals, takes to the streets to fight social injustice and assist Miami’s homeless. Wenhua Lin, a teenage Chinese vlogger, is also featured. He became a member of the city’s first volunteer medical team, transporting Wuhan’s health-care employees to and from work and delivering medicines. In Lima, Peru, Dr. Rosa Luz Lopez worked relentlessly to ensure that her young patient Aldair survived COVID, while Renata Alves of the Paraisópolis favela in S Paulo volunteered to be an ambulance GPS navigator.

When criticizing governments’ uncoordinated reaction to the epidemic, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis includes interviews with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (located in Geneva), who declares forcefully, “There is no vaccination for mistaken nationalism.” Professor Sarah Gilbert, an Oxford vaccinologist who co-developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, also appears to speak about the vaccine’s effectiveness and the research process.

Hassan Akkad, co-director of Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, also appears in the film. During the year 2020, he videotaped his work as a cleaner at a local hospital, allowing viewers to see inside a COVID-19 ward.

