How ‘NCIS’ Handled Gibbs’ Departure – and What Fans Thought of the Show Without Mark Harmon

To the surprise of many, Mark Harmon said goodbye to his renowned role, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, after 18 years on NCIS.

After finally finding peace after his family’s passing, Gibbs opted to stay in Naktok Bay, Alaska, and leave the NCIS team in “Great Wide Open.”

Following his decision, the police procedural broadcast its first episode without the main character on Monday night.

So, how did the show handle his departure, and what did the audience think?

Is Gibbs on the NCIS Team Being Replaced?

One of the great questions in “Face the Strange” was whether someone would take Gibbs’ place on the squad, specifically rookie FBI Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole).

Despite being offered the job, Parker declined it and announced his decision to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the episode.

Regardless of his initial decision, Parker went out of his way to assist the team during their most recent inquiry.

McGee was another character who appeared to be a good fit for Gibbs’ role, but when asked why he didn’t take it, he simply stated, “I am not Gibbs.”

While it appears that no one is ready to step into Gibbs’ shoes just yet, the role is still vacant and could be filled in the future.

What Was the Reaction of Fans to the Show Without Mark Harmon?

After Harmon’s departure from the show after 19 seasons, fans were understandably upset, and many rushed to Twitter to express their feelings about the first episode without him.

While some viewers felt the show was missing something without the actor, others were more tolerant of his departure and welcomed Cole to take his place.

"I have to say, I was a little skeptical about Gary Cole taking over Mark Harmon's job… but he's a fantastic fit, and I can't wait to see more episodes," one fan commented. Since Abby's departure, I haven't laughed or loved this show as much. Agent Park, welcome to the NCIS family!" "Don't get me wrong," one person added. On @NCIS CBS, I adore and miss Mark Harmon, but Gary Cole is a fantastic addition." "Gary Cole did a terrific job taking over," one fan stated of the actor.