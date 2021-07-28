How much money has Simone Biles lost as a result of her withdrawal from the Olympics finals?

Simone Biles has squandered at least two medal chances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals due to mental health concerns.

Following her withdrawal from the women’s team final on Tuesday and the all-round final on Thursday, Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the general public.

Apart from missing out on expected medal glory on the podium, the most decorated gymnast in history would also lose money because she will no longer be eligible for the incentives that come with finishing in the top three.

According to the website of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), gold medalists at the 2020 Olympics will earn $37,500, silver medalists $22,500, and bronze medalists $15,000.

Because the prize pool for team sports is split evenly, Biles would have been eligible for $9,375 had her sustained involvement propelled the team to gold on Tuesday. The squad was awarded a silver medal, while the Russian Olympic Committee took home the gold.

Biles will receive $5,625 for her pre-withdrawal work with her colleagues, which is a fifth of the $22,500 prize pool for a silver medal.

If Biles is successful in defending her all-around gold from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the total prize money she may have won at the two events is already $46,875 for one team gold and one individual gold, and $43,125 for one team silver and one individual gold.

Biles will compete in the vault and uneven bars finals on Sunday, the floor finals on Monday, and the beam finals on Tuesday. She is yet to make a final decision on whether or not she will compete in those activities.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to compete in next week’s individual event finals,” USA Gymnastics stated in a statement.

“We totally support Simone’s decision and admire her courage in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a great model for so many.”

Before retiring from the team final on Tuesday, Bilesâ€”who has her own brand of gymnastic equipment and sponsorship ties with Nike, Hershey’s, and Kellogg’sâ€”scored her lowest Olympic vault score.

