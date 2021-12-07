How Much Longer Will Jericho Wrestle? He’s not shy about letting us know what he’s up to.

In any physically demanding professional sport, Father Time has yet to be conquered. While many people have tried to defy the odds by competing well past their prime, only a select few have been able to compete at a championship level past what is commonly referred to as “retirement age.” According to financial planning business RBC Wealth Management, the average professional athlete will likely retire before the age of 30. The average player’s career in physically demanding sports like the National Football League and the National Hockey League is only seven and six years, respectively.

A career as a professional wrestler can be much shorter. A wrestler’s career can last anywhere from a single year to three years if he or she is fortunate enough to compete as a special attraction.

Chris Jericho of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has not only managed to physically perform at the greatest levels for the past 31 years, but he is still one of professional wrestling’s biggest draws at the age of 51.

The “end” of Jericho’s career is the furthest thing from his thoughts, having made his professional debut in 1990.

“I think a lot of times people want to put a bow on everything,” Jericho said in an interview with The Washington Newsday ahead of AEW’s Dynamite on Wednesday in Elmont, New York. “I believe that part of my longevity is due to the fact that I go with the flow and follow my heart. Did I ever think I’d be working for 31 years? I can’t say I did, but I can’t say I didn’t either.” Jericho has won more than 35 championships in the ECW, WCW, WWE, NJPW, and AEW since he began his wrestling career at the age of 19.

“I don’t think you think about [retirement]when you’re 19,” Jericho added. “I never said, “OK, I’ll do it for this long,” and I still don’t. I’m not sure how long I’ll continue to participate in the sport because I don’t think that way. “I don’t know,” I answer when people ask how long I plan to do this. When I don’t feel like doing it anymore.’ I don’t feel like that right now.” Throughout his entire life. This is a condensed version of the information.