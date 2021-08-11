How Much Has ‘The Suicide Squad’ Earned So Far at the Box Office? .

The Suicide Squad has been in cinemas throughout the world for about a week, so we’re starting to get a sense of how much money it’s making.

There are a number of variables that make the James Gunn film a very interesting box office contender. We may compare it to the box office receipts of the most recent DC film, Wonder Woman 1984, to determine if there has been an increase in the number of people eager to go to the theater since that film was released in December 2020.

It also serves as an intriguing contrast to Birds of Prey, which also stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and was released soon before the world’s theaters shuttered.

Of course, many will compare it to the first Suicide Squad, albeit that is a less meaningful comparison because that picture was released in a very different atmosphere and was not also broadcast on HBO Max at the same time as it was in theaters.

How Much Money Has ‘The Suicide Squad’ Made in the Theaters?

According to Box Office Mojo, the picture grossed $26 million in its first weekend in the United States (August 6–8). The picture grossed $45 million outside of the United States, for a total of $71 million.

These figures put The Suicide Squad ahead of Mortal Kombat ($23.3 million) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($24.1 million) as the biggest opening weekend for any R-rated film since the epidemic closed theaters.

Those two films, of course, had smaller budgets. The Suicide Squad cost $175 million to produce, as opposed to $55 million for Mortal Kombat and $39 million for The Conjuring 3.

However, this demonstrates that cinemas are still far from returning to normal attendance levels. Birds of Prey was a box office failure, although it nevertheless made $33 million domestically and $48 million overseas in its first weekend in February 2020, for a total of $81 million.

In comparison, the first Suicide Squad made $133 million domestically in its opening weekend in 2016. It is, nevertheless, an improvement than Wonder Woman 1984’s $16 million opening weekend in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.