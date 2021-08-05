How Much Has the ‘Jungle Cruise’ Made So Far in the Box Office?

Despite the star power of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, critics were divided on the film Jungle Cruise. Nonetheless, both domestically and abroad, it has created a tremendous stir at the box office.

The film follows Skipper Frank (Johnson) and biologist Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as they seek for the Tree of Life along the Amazon River.

The plot is based on the well-known Disneyland attraction of the same name.

How Much Money Has ‘Jungle Cruise’ Made in the Theaters?

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

Jungle Cruise has grossed $61,830,000 globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film was released worldwide on July 30, resulting in these figures. This is a condensed version of the information.