How Much Did Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Make in Its First Weekend at the Box Office?

Despite receiving poor criticism for its mixed reviews, Eternals exceeded critics’ predictions and had a strong opening weekend box office performance.

Eternals was the lowest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe film before of its debut, according to review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite having a star-studded ensemble and becoming one of the MCU’s most diverse offerings, this is the case.

Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lauren Ridloff star in the film, which is directed and co-written by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

What was the box office take for Eternals?

Despite the negative press, Marvel fans came out in droves to see Eternals, bringing the film $71 million in its first weekend in the United States.

It grossed somewhat less money in its first weekend than its MCU brothers, Black Widow ($80.4 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.4 million), both of which were released during the epidemic. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was also released this year, grossing $90 million in its first weekend in the United States.

Eternals grossed an extra $90.7 million in international theaters, bringing the total to $161.7 million. It’s currently playing in 46 countries throughout the world, including big markets like the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, and Mexico.

The film apparently had a $200 million budget, which isn’t out of the ordinary for a Marvel film, but there’s still a long way to go before the studio can declare Eternals a success.

What have Eternals’ detractors said about it?

Eternals presently has a 48 percent rating based on 297 reviews, making it the worst-reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe film ever. Reviewers gave it a 5.6 out of 10 rating on average. Those numbers may change as additional reviews come in, but Eternals has now surpassed The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World as the lowest-rated MCU picture of all time.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is significantly more positive, with an 81 percent rating. On IMDB, it also has a 6.9 out of 10 audience rating.

Eternals introduces the audience to a group of relatively obscure superheroes. This is a condensed version of the information.