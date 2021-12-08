How Meryl Streep’s portrayal of GOP President in “Don’t Look Up” was inspired by Donald Trump.

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s scathing new Netflix black comedy, manages to offer a parody in a world that is now beyond satire, and Meryl Streep’s brilliant casting as a megalomaniac inept leader seals the deal.

In the catastrophe film, Streep plays a female US president, which progressives may applaud at first until her character is revealed to be a slogan cap-wearing, self-aggrandizing, power-hungry conservative.

With her famed portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 thriller The Iron Lady, we already know that the Academy Award-winning actress is adept at portraying political personalities.

McKay describes Streep’s president, President Janie Orlean, as “70 percent celebrity, 30 percent skilled politician, someone absolutely craven and without shame.”

While Donald Trump is never acknowledged in the film or by the performers or filmmakers, his presence is palpable, and it’s apparent where the idea came from.

President Orlean is considerably more worried with primary elections than with an extinction-level comet speeding towards Earth as a direct metaphor for climate change.

Streep stated she got her inspiration for the part from a variety of sources, including “preposterous people.”

“There were so many places to grab things from,” Streep said at a press conference on Monday night, “because there have been so many ludicrous people who have put themselves in public spaces recently, and shamelessly so.”

Streep stated of president Orlean, “It was kind of fascinating to build up this character who was just pure id, just what her appetite demanded.” “How about power, money, more power, and more money, as well as gorgeous hair and nails?” “Unfortunately, that’s the cost of what being a public servant is anymore, that only the most…,” the Oscar winner added. Really, you have to make a significant sacrifice. You must make a sacrifice for your family, and you must be willing to do so as well. And it’s incredible that we ever get good people to do it. And [SIGH] we’re going to need them. We require them now more than ever.” Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Kate Dibiasky, the Astronomy grad student who uncovers the remark, later commented in the press conference that she “truly appreciated Meryl’s failure as a president” in the film.

