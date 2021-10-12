How Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Final Cash Total Compares to the Greats.

While Matt Amodio’s winning streak on Jeopardy! came to an end on Monday night’s program, his name will live on in the show’s archives.

After being defeated by actor Jonathan Fisher, the artificial intelligence researcher, who is a Ph.D. candidate at Yale, went away with an astonishing 38 consecutive wins.

Amodio’s win total puts him in second place in the Jeopardy! hall of fame, trailing only all-time champion Ken Jennings (74 games) and a few games ahead of third-place finisher James Holzhauer (32 games).

The Ohio native, on the other hand, will return to his Connecticut school with gorgeously lined pockets, having won a total of $1,518,601.

With this incredible haul, he is now in third position in terms of most money won on Jeopardy! Play during the regular season.

Unsurprisingly, Jennings leads that portion of the table with $2,520,700 from his 2004 appearance, closely followed by Holzhauer, who racked up $2,462,216 from a succession of huge bets during his 2019 appearance.

Despite winning substantially less than The Chase’s Jennings and Holzhauer during their tenure on the show, Amodio remains in exclusive company, since the three men are the only contestants in Jeopardy! history to break the $1 million mark during regular season play.

To put Amodio’s position on the table in comparison to the other competitors, Jason Zuffranieri is in fourth place on regular-season play cash earned, with a total of $532,496 from the 19 games he won in 2019.

Julia Collins is in sixth place in the cash leagues with $428,100, after finishing fourth in the win streak leagues with a total of 20 consecutive victories.

Amodio made history last week when he earned $83,000 in a single episode, which was his highest earnings in a single outing.

But he didn’t make much of a difference on Jeopardy! Holzhauer is ranked in the top ten for the most money won in a single episode of regular play on the show.

The highest single episode profits for Holzhauer are $131,127, with the lowest of his top 10 entries coming in at $89,229.

