How Many Women Are Nominated for the Grammys in 2022, and Which Female Artists Have Won Before?

The Grammy Awards have been gender-neutral for almost a decade and have had varying degrees of success in distributing nominees evenly between men and women.

Each year, dozens of Grammy Awards are given out, and this year’s gala will honor 78 musicians and acts. Although not all of them receive the attention they deserve, the major categories are frequently chastised for their lack of gender diversity. After every major award was won by a male musician in 2018, the hashtag #GrammysSoMale became a trending topic on social media.

In terms of inclusion, how did the Recording Academy fare this year? Let’s take a look at how many women have been nominated for Grammys in 2022.

Nominees in the main categories who are female

Female musicians appear to have more representation at this year’s Grammy Awards than in past years, outnumbering men in a number of important categories.

There are 10 nominees for Record of the Year, four of them are single female artists: Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Three male solo artists (Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste) and one all-male group (ABBA, Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga) are nominated, whereas three male solo artists (Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and Jon Batiste) are nominated (Silk Sonic).

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are all nominated for Album of the Year, with Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. receiving 50% of the vote. Lady Gaga is also nominated for her Tony Bennett duet album.

Another ten songs from the previous year are nominated for Song of the Year, with female nominees outnumbering their male counterparts. Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” H.E.R.’s “Fight For You,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” and Alicia Keys’ and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise” are among the female candidates.

Four female nominees (Arooj Aftab, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie) are pitted against four male musicians (Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, The Kid Laroi) and two groups in the Best New Artist category (Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals).

Pop music is dominated by women.

The number of nominees in genre-specific categories is lower. This is a condensed version of the information.