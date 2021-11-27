How many times a week need I exercise to see a difference?

Some people go to the gym several times a week and spend hours there, while others just have time and energy for one session. However, not seeing results might annoy both sorts of gym-goers. So, when it comes to how often a person should exercise, where is the sweet spot? The answer to that question is dependent on a variety of circumstances, including the type of physical activity you engage in. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, physical activity is defined as “any physiological movement induced by the contraction of skeletal muscle that increases energy expenditure over a basal level” (HHS).

Exercise is a type of physical exercise that is “planned, controlled, and repetitive” with the objective of increasing health or fitness.

“While all physical activity is exercise, not all physical activity is exercise,” the department clarifies.

Of course, some physical activity is preferable to none, but the HHS claims that “frequent moderate-to-vigorous physical exercise” lowers the risk of a variety of negative health consequences.

How many times a week should I exercise?

The frequency with which a person should exercise is determined by their current level of fitness as well as their fitness goals, which can range from weight loss to muscle gain.

According to Dr. Edward Laskowski of the Mayo Clinic, who is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and is a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, it’s a good idea to get at least 30 minutes of “moderate physical activity every day.”

Even “short bouts of movement” provide health benefits for those who don’t have time. So, instead of a 30-minute stroll during the day, he suggests taking many five-minute walks.

“If you want to reduce weight, sustain weight reduction, or reach certain fitness goals,” Laskowski says, “you may need to exercise more.”

“To make significant changes, you should spend at least three days a week in the gym in a structured workout,” Gregg Hartley, a consultant for the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) and an IFBB Pro (International Federation of Bodybuilders) with an extensive background in sports and fitness, told The Washington Newsday.

Make sure you learn how to execute the exercises correctly and concentrate on executing them appropriately.

