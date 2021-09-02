How many episodes of ‘Clickbait’ are there, and is there a Season 2 planned?

Since its release on Netflix in late August, Clickbait has racked up a slew of followers around the world and landed in the platform’s Top 10 chart.

The mystery series, which revolves around the kidnapping of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), goes into the world of cyber crime and looks at how technology can both aid and hinder a criminal investigation.

Pia (Zoe Kazan) teams up with Detective Roshan Amir (Phoenix Raei) after witnessing a clip of her brother online in which he appears mistreated and is forced to hold up signs confessing to numerous crimes, anxiously praying for his safe return.

Nick will be killed if the video hits 5 million views, which adds another depth of despair to the scenario.

As more mysteries about Nick and his family are exposed over the course of the episode, the mystery surrounding his character—and the events that led to his kidnapping—begins to come together.

The show culminates in an explosive finale—full of yet more twists and unexpected turns—after a series of heart-pounding chase sequences, emotional discoveries, and convoluted relationships.

Even while the plot is beautifully wrapped up, fans are left wanting more. So, will there be another Clickbait series? Here’s everything you need to know…

How many Clickbait episodes are there?

Clickbait has eight episodes, all of which are accessible to watch on Netflix right now.

Starting with Pia’s friendship with Nick and her revelation that he is missing, each episode focuses on a different person in the game.

In the thrilling premiere, fans not only cheer for Pia and the cops to beat the time, but they also discover more about her poor relationship with her brother, which motivates her to pursue her goal.

The remaining episodes focus on Detective Roshan Amir, Nick’s wife Sophie (played by Betty Gabriel), his claimed mistress Emma Beesly (Jessie Collins), a reporter named Ben Park (Abraham Lim), the brother of one of Nick’s putative girlfriends (Daniel Henshall), and Nick’s son Ethan (Cameron Engels).

In the eighth and last episode, the puzzle is finally solved.

Will Clickbait Return for a Second Season?

Netflix has pitched Clickbait as a limited series from the start, implying that there are no plans for a sequel.

It is, however, not unheard of. This is a condensed version of the information.