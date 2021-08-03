How Many Episodes Does Joseph Gordon-Apple Levitt’s TV Series ‘Mr. Corman’ Have?

Mr. Corman is a new Apple TV+ series developed by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who starred in Inception. Josh Corman, a 30-year-old Grade 5 teacher, is the central character in the series.

What is the total number of episodes in the comedy-drama?

Everything you need to know about the Joseph Gordon-Levitt series may be found on this page.

When Will ‘Mr. Corman’ Be Available On Apple TV+?

Mr. Corman has finally arrived at Apple TV+ after more than two years of waiting and delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Corman’s first two episodes will launch on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6.

How many episodes does ‘Mr. Corman’ have?

Mr. Corman is a 10-episode series available on Apple TV+.

The first two episodes will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6, with the next eight episodes following on Fridays.

Each episode of Mr. Corman lasts between 20 and 35 minutes, with the conclusion airing on Friday, October 1st.

Josh Corman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a 30-year-old man living in a world that feels a little heavy on his shoulders, is the protagonist of each episode.

He is an ambitious musician who is now teaching 5th grade and is not where he wants to be. He’s lonely since he and his fiancée broke up, and he eventually feels like a failure.

Over the course of ten episodes, viewers follow Josh Corman on his journey through maturity, learning that striving for perfection is an impossible objective to fulfill.

The episode titles for Episode 1 and Episode 2 are Good Luck and Don’t Panic, respectively, to give you a taste of what’s to come.

“Mr. Corman chronicles the days and nights of Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt, an artist by heart but not by trade,” according to the official synopsis for the series. He teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley after a failed attempt at a career in music.

"His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and Victor, a high school friend, has moved in. He understands he has a lot to be grateful for, but he's suffering with worry, loneliness, and the growing sense that he's a jerk."