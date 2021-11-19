How many episodes are there in ‘The Wheel of Time,’ and will there be a second season?

The fantasy series The Wheel of Time premieres on Amazon Prime Video today, kicking off a long journey for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Rosamund Pike stars in the program, which is a faithful translation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s blockbuster book series.

The first three episodes of the new series are now available to view, and fans can get ready to settle in for a full season and beyond of The Wheel of Time.

Season 1 of ‘The Wheel of Time’ has how many episodes?

While the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time are currently available to view, the rest of the series will be released one by one each week.

Season 1 has a total of eight episodes, with the final five airing every Friday until Christmas Eve.

The following are the episode dates:

The first episode will air on November 19, 2021.

Episode 2 will be shown on November 19, 2021.

Episode 3 will be shown on November 19, 2021.

Episode 4 will air on November 26th, 2021.

Episode 5 will air on December 3, 2021.

Episode 6 will air on December 10th, 2021.

Episode 7 will be shown on December 17, 2021.

Episode 8 will be shown on December 24, 2021.

Each episode is about 55 minutes long without commercials, thus Season 1 of The Wheel of Time has well over seven hours of fantasy drama and action to savor.

Will ‘The Wheel of Time’ be renewed for a second season?

The Wheel of Time was renewed for a second season in May 2021, long before of the premiere of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

The news was also confirmed by the Wheel of Time Twitter account, which shared the front cover of the Season 2 Episode 1 screenplay, titled “A Taste of Solitude” and written by Amanda Kate Shuman.

