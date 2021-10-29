How many episodes are there in Season 2 of ‘Love Life,’ and when will they be available on HBO Max?

Love Life, Anna Kendrick’s beloved comedy-drama, has been renewed for a second season. This time, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) will play Marcus Watkins, a divorcee in his 30s who is exploring single life.

On HBO Max, the first three episodes are now available to watch. So you don’t miss a thing, Washington Newsday has everything you need to know about the show’s odd release schedule.

How many episodes are there in Season 2 of ‘Love Life’?

The new season of Love Life has ten episodes, much like Season 1.

Each episode will last between 28 and 37 minutes.

Season 2 will follow Marcus Watkins’ love connections as he tries to move on after the breakdown of his marriage over the course of ten episodes.

After Anna Kendrick’s character Darby’s story arc was wound up in the Season 1 finale when she met her soulmate Grant, Jackson Harper takes up the primary role (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Kendrick will still appear in the new episodes on occasion, with other Season 1 favorites such as Zo Chao as Sara Yang, Darby’s friend and roommate, Peter Vack as Sara’s boyfriend, Sasha Compére as Mallory, Darby’s buddy, and Nick Thune as Magnus, Darby’s ex-husband.

Jackson Harper hinted what viewers may expect from the new series in an interview with Deadline.

He stated, ” “Marcus is a young man who made a number of significant decisions to get to where he is now in his life. I’m not sure I understand exactly what you’re saying. There are some decisions I’ve made in my 20s that are more permanent, but the quality of some of his decisions, the stability he found early on, is very grownup and dedicated.

“He’s a person who is still learning about himself and growing and evolving. And it doesn’t cease just because you’re thirtysomething; he’s in the same boat as you. Where he thinks he has everything under control and sorted out, but he really, truly doesn’t. Throughout the season, this is a reoccurring motif.

You can watch Love Life Season 2 for $14.99 per month if you subscribe to HBO Max.

Fans in the United Kingdom will have to wait a bit longer for all ten episodes to be released. This is a condensed version of the information.