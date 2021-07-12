How many episodes are there in ‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ on HBO?

Ronan Farrow’s podcast and best-selling book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, is brought to life in Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes. The series combines jaw-dropping interviews with Harvey Weinstein’s victims, whistle-blowers, journalists who worked on the ground-breaking story, and several other major participants in the exposing of Weinstein’s crimes, and is directed by Emmy-winning directors Fenton Bailey and Brando Barbato.

What is the total number of episodes in Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes?

On HBO tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes begins.

The first two episodes will air back-to-back on the channel, with the last installment airing at 10 p.m.

The series consists of six episodes, with double installments airing on HBO every Monday. Each installment will last 30 minutes.

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes will be available to view on HBO Max as well.

The fascinating series adapts Ronan Farrow’s popular podcast and book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, revealing the higher beings who tried to silence whistle-blowers, survivors, and journalists who attempted to break the story.

The six-part series includes never-before-seen material with the people at the center of the gripping story, as well as new audiotapes, images, archive film, and government documents, providing a new viewpoint and more insight on Hollywood’s infamous story.

Weinstein was arrested in New York in May 2018 and charged with rape and many counts of sexual assault.

He was convicted guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in February 2020. In March 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

This website includes a complete summary of the episodes as well as all of the pertinent information.

Monday, July 12thâ€”Episode One: The Wire

Ambra Gutierrez, a Filipina-Italian, is introduced in the first episode.

She was involved in a police sting operation in 2015 in order to obtain a terrifying confession from Weinstein, who had sexually abused her the day before.

Despite the confession, despite the paucity of proof, New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance decided not to bring charges.

The episode dives into Guiterrez’s decision-making process.

Monday, July 12thâ€”Episode 2: The Reporters

Ken Auletta of The New Yorker and Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter reflect on their journey to. This is a condensed version of the information.