How many days are there till Christmas? Here’s How to Start Your Holiday Countdown.

Are you looking forward to Christmas? The holiday season is only a few weeks away, and Black Friday marked the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season.

But how close are we to the big event?

How Much Time Do We Have Left Until Christmas?

There are 25 days till Christmas Day, including today, November 30, which means there are 25 more sleeps until Christmas morning.

This also means you just have about three weeks until December 25 to finish all of your Christmas shopping.

Is Christmas a Federal Holiday in the United States?

Yes, Christmas in the United States is a federal holiday, which means that many government agencies and some private businesses are closed on that day.

A Historical Overview of Christmas Celebrations

Christmas is observed in many nations across the world, and traditions range from religious to secular, such as family and friend gatherings to enjoy a festive meal and exchange gifts. The day is observed by Christians as a commemoration of Jesus’ birth.

According to the Library of Congress: “The holiday’s beginnings are unknown; nevertheless, by the year 336, the Christian church in Rome was celebrating the Feast of the Nativity on December 25. Christmas fell at the same time as the winter solstice and the Roman festival of Saturnalia.” According to the Library of Congress, Christmas traditions today blend religious and non-religious customs from various civilizations, ranging from the ancient Roman practice of decorating homes with evergreens and exchanging gifts at the New Year to the Celtic Yule log.

Although some Americans regard Christmas as a religious holiday, the federal courts in the United States have upheld its status as a legal holiday.

“By granting federal employees a paid vacation day on Christmas, the government is doing nothing more than recognizing the cultural significance of the holiday,” one judge reasoned, according to the website of the US Embassy in the United Kingdom.

According to a 2017 Pew Research Center poll, nine out of ten Americans (90%) celebrate Christmas.

However, it has been stated that the role of religion in Christmas celebrations is dwindling. According to a 2017 research, 46% of Americans stated they observed Christmas primarily as a religious holiday rather than a cultural one. The percentage of those who said the same thing in 2013 was 51%.

Approximately half. This is a condensed version of the information.