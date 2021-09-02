How many COVID variants have been added to the WHO’s Watch List as Mu?

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, was added to the COVID variant of interest list by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.

The viral strain was detected for the first time in Colombia at the beginning of this year. It has since been discovered in at least 39 countries, primarily in South America and Europe.

COVID variations are currently divided into three categories by WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): variants of interest, variants of concern, and variants of significant consequence.

According to Google Trends, the insertion of Mu to the WHO blacklist was followed by a surge in Google users asking how many COVID variations there are today and how deadly Mu is. Examining how variants of interest, variants of concern, and variants of great consequence are characterized is the simplest approach to discover this.

Researchers can track and monitor the progress of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and the changes it undergoes thanks to genomic sequencing. This includes modifications that could aid the virus in evading identification by testing or avoiding the protection provided by immunization.

Health organizations identify SARS-CoV-2 variations having these traits or the potential to cause harm in other ways as variants of interest.

The Mu variant has been added to the “interest list” because it was discovered to have a cluster of mutations that could allow it evade the immunological response induced by vaccination. Eta, Iota Kappa, and Lambda are the other four versions of interest.

These variants of interest are now being investigated further, and they may eventually be elevated to the next severity level: “variant of concern.”

Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma are currently on the list of variations of concern.

According to the CDC, SARS-CoV-2 variants that have “evidence of increased transmissibility, more severe disease, a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures” are on the variant of concern list.

This simply suggests that these variants make people sicker and make them more contagious than the variants of interest.

