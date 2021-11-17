How Many Christmas Gifts Should You Get Your Kids?

Sharing gifts with your loved ones is one of the most popular Christmas traditions. As a result, Christmas is one of the most popular holidays among children, who are frequently lavished with toys and other gifts.

With millions of families stranded at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, toy sales in the United States increased in 2020.

“One silver lining of the pandemic is that it has helped families rediscover the delights of spending time together and find value in introducing play into their daily life,” the Toy Association said in a statement in February 2021.

Families will be looking for “new toys that promote togetherness, as well as inclusive playthings that can be enjoyed by kids of varied skills and interests,” according to the group.

However, might these toys and other gifts end up being harmful to a child’s health?

Is it possible for your child to receive too many gifts?

When it comes to giving your children gifts over the holidays, there are several things to consider.

While lavishing your child with Christmas gifts may be harmful, Dr. David Palmiter, a board certified clinical psychologist, told The Washington Newsday that it is unlikely to “supersede parenting approaches that encourage resilience.”

Spoiling your child, like playing computer games, is detrimental, but “not quite as damning as people might have imagined, especially if other things in the family are doing well,” Palmiter added.

According to the psychologist, the word “spoiled” can be viewed as the polar opposite of the word “disciplined,” which in America “appears to have become associated with butt-kicking—it isn’t.”

The word “disciplined” originates from the Latin word “to teach,” and Palmiter feels that one of the most important lessons, “when it comes to the bullseye of the discipline dart board,” is educating your children to do things even when they don’t want to.

“When that psychological muscle is well-developed, it can go a long way toward assisting adults in achieving their personal and professional objectives. Infants are incapable of self-discipline from the moment they are born.

“As parents, we hope that by the time our children leave home, they would have mastered it [discipline]. And if they aren’t, they have a good chance of returning home. In this field, there are a lot of people. This is a condensed version of the information.