How many children does Marie Kondo have with her husband Takumi Kawahara?

In her new Netflix series Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, Marie Kondo is set to return to our screens.

Kondo, 36, initially gained international attention after the publication of her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up in 2010.

Since then, the Japanese organization consultant has published several books, including Spark Joy and Joy At Work: Organizing Your Professional Life, as well as starring in the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

Her most recent episode sees her use the fundamentals of her cleaning, tidying, and organizing process to help individuals simplify their lives, not just their homes.

Fans will witness more of Kondo’s personal life in this series, including glimpses into her home life with her spouse Takumi Kawahara and their three children.

“The world has changed so much since we recorded Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” Kondo said in a statement ahead of the series’ premiere, explaining her decision to incorporate more of her own life in the show.

“The gap between home and work, as well as work and community, has narrowed. With so many individuals going through a similar balancing act, it was only fitting that I share my blend of home and business life in Sparking Joy with viewers.”

Takumi Kawahara: Who Is She?

Kawahara was born and reared in Hiroshima, Japan, where he first met Kondo as a student.

Before they married in 2013, the two met while standing in an elevator at a speaking engagement, and he became a confidant and advisor to Kondo.

He had previously employed as a corporate HR consultant in Tokyo before resigning to assist Kondo in expanding her responsibilities as her boss.

In 2015, the couple established KonMari Media Inc, which manages Kondo’s books, media outlets, and KonMari Consultant program.

Kawahara was named CEO of the company in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Sparking Joy, he and Kondo are both listed as executive producers.

As she told Good Housekeeping in 2016, Kawahara is a fan of Kondo’s tidying methods: “He was able to clean and be highly ordered even before he read my book, but it was clearly considerably more obvious after he read my book.”

“He improved his efficiency even more. In terms of fundamentals, we’re on the same page.”

