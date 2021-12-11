How Long Can You Workout After Eating? Waiting time, health risks, and nutrition are all factors to consider.

It’s critical to provide your body with enough fuel and the correct kinds of meals to keep you going during an exercise regimen. However, when you eat is just as important as what you eat.

To avoid having to figure out when to eat, some people believe it’s safer or even better to exercise on an empty stomach, with the idea that it compels you to burn stored body fat to provide energy for your workout in the absence of food.

According to a Colorado State University nutrition article, eating before exercising improves performance compared to doing out in a “fasted state.”

Any meals consumed prior to a workout “should be substantial but not excessive” in order to avoid hunger and undigested food while exercising, according to the institution.

However, when is the best time to eat before working out?

How Long Should I Wait After Eating Before Working Out?

The short answer is yes. There is no set period of time. It depends on the type of food you eat and how much you consume.

Plus, because everyone’s body is different, you’ll get a better sense of how long to eat before exercising and how much food is the proper quantity for your body over time, according to MedlinePlus, a website of the United States National Library of Medicine.

Dr. Tricia Psota, a registered dietitian nutritionist and member of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), told The Washington Newsday: “There are no defined guidelines for how long you should wait to exercise after eating. To prevent negative effects, most people can exercise 30 to 45 minutes after snacking and two to three hours after a meal.” The length of time you should wait to exercise, according to Roxana Ehsani, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, “depends on what a person consumes.” For example, a piece of fruit, pretzels, saltines, or applesauce (all of which are easy to digest) can be ingested soon before a workout because they “can be readily fast processed by your body and used as fuel quickly for activity,” according to Ehsani.

