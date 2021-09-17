How Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Will Split Hosting Duties on ‘Jeopardy!’

On Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will alternate hosting duties. It has been revealed for the rest of the year.

Mike Richards, the former executive producer of the syndicated quiz program, revealed last month that he was stepping down as host, just nine days after being introduced as the new host.

Richards is currently on screens presenting Season 38’s first batch of programming, having shot one week of episodes prior to his departure.

Bialik and Jennings will follow him, according to a tweet shared on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account on Thursday.

“Not sure if you’ve heard, but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year,” the tweet stated. Everyone on the team is extraterrestrial.”

More information on how the two will split the job was provided in a follow-up post: “Beginning Monday, September 20, Bialik will host a series of programs that will air from September 20 through November 5. After then, Bialik and Jennings will alternate hosting duties through the end of the calendar year, depending on their schedules.”

The message, as well as profiles of actress and neuroscientist Bialik and all-time Jeopardy! champion Jennings, was posted to the show’s official website.

After a months-long hunt for a new host and a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts auditioning for the role, Richards was named as the show’s successor to the late Alex Trebek, who died late last year.

With Robin Roberts, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton, and Buzzy Cohen in between, the streak began with Jennings in January and ended with Joe Buck in August.

When Richards was confirmed as the show’s new permanent host in August, it was also revealed that Bialik, who plays Amy on The Big Bang Theory, will moderate Jeopardy! specials and tournaments.

However, rumors arose just days after the announcement that models had accused Richards of discriminating behavior while he was a producer on The Price Is Right.

Following that, The Ringer published a scathing article chronicling a sequence of. This is a condensed version of the information.