How Kate Middleton’s Outfit Indicates a Significant Date in William and Harry’s Relationship

Kate Middleton donned the same dress she wore to Prince William’s eco-awards in America—right before he revealed that the next Earthshot Prize will be held in the United States.

The project’s debut ceremony was held by the Duke of Cambridge, with £1 million ($1.38 million) being awarded to each of the five winners with innovative solutions to climate change.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s gown appeared to hint to one of the evening’s major revelations: that next year’s wedding will be staged in America, on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home turf.

Kate wore a dress she initially wore on a previous visit of the United States, but not in New York in 2014, when she sparkled in an off-the-shoulder indigo blue garment by British designer Jenny Packham at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Instead, she donned a Grecian-style Alexander McQueen gown that she initially wore during a 2011 visit to Los Angeles, when she drew throngs at the Belasco Theatre for a BAFTA Brits To Watch celebration on July 9.

On the same U.S. tour, Kate and William visited the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, which is very close to Harry and Meghan’s new house in Montecito.

William scored four goals and was a member of the winning squad at the time, receiving a trophy from Kate.

According to CBS News, tickets ranged from $400 to $4000, and the crowd had to be pushed back by security after attempting to storm the pitch.

“My father, the Prince of Wales, and my brother, Harry, were as green as the grass outside when I informed them I’d be here today,” William remarked, according to the broadcaster.

The club is only 6.5 miles (ten minutes) from Harry and Meghan’s $14.7 million Montecito mansion.

src=”https://washingtonnewsday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/kate-middletons-earthshot-prize-dress.jpg” alt=”Kate Middletons Earthshot Prize Dress” img class=”imgPhoto” id=”i1916322″ src=”https://washingtonnewsday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/kate-middletons-earthshot-prize- title=”Kate. This is a condensed version of the information.