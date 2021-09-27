How HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Preview Compares to the Classic Games

An image from HBO’s The Last of Us TV program has surfaced online, hinting at a highly close adaptation of the original games.

Last night (Sunday, September 26), the snapshot was shared on social media as part of the official The Last of Us Day 2021 commemoration.

For those unfamiliar, this date marks the anniversary of the Cordyceps outbreak reaching critical mass in the popular video game franchise’s setting. It also happens to be Joel Miller’s birthday, as everyone who has played the first game’s crushing cold-open will recall.

In the Last of Us community, September 26 has become something of an annual tradition, with developer Naughty Dog often holding off on making any surprise announcements or releasing new content until then. Consider it the Star Wars version of the May 4th celebration.

This day was previously known as “Outbreak Day,” however due to the real-world COVID-19 epidemic, it has now been renamed “Last of Us Day.”

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ has released a new image.

While the event is normally focused on the video games themselves, this year’s program was lacking in important announcements. The release of additional merchandise, such as a limited-edition statue made by Dark Horse and a vinyl CD starring Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker performing songs from The Last of Us Part II, as well as a picture mode competition, was pretty much all that was offered to fans.

Instead, HBO had to come to the rescue, giving us our first glimpse at the in-development The Last of Us TV adaptation. On Sunday, the network tweeted a production still with the phrase “Look for the Light,” a reference to a slogan used by the in-game faction The Fireflies.

So far, this is the only official look at the show we've had. It shows Joel and Ellie (from behind) standing in the middle of a field with a downed airplane in the background.