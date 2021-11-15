How Episode 3 of ‘Yellowstone’ Sets Up the New Spin-Off Series ‘6666’

The framework for the spin-off series 6666 is being laid by Paramount Network, and the latest episode of Yellowstone demonstrates how the two series will intersect.

Season 4, Episode 3 “All I See Is You” introduces some of the 6666 characters and shows how one prominent Yellowstone character will move to the new show.

Yellowstone’s most recent episode aired on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 14th. There’s no indication on when 6666 will premiere, but it’s said to be in the works.

How Yellowstone National Park is shaping up 6666 Jimmy (Jeffe) the ranch hand is the center of a big amount of Season 4 Episode 3 of Yellowstone.