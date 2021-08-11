How Does the 2021 Anime Remake of ‘Shaman King’ Compare to the 2001 Original Series?

On Monday, Netflix launched the first season of the Shaman King 2021 anime remake, which includes 13 episodes.

The new anime, which is based on Hiroyuki Takei’s manga of the same name, will have 52 episodes spread out over four seasons.

Shaman King was previously adapted for television, with a 64-episode series airing between July 4, 2001 and September 25, 2002.

Shaman King recounts the exploits of Yoh Asakura, a 13-year-old boy who can see ghosts and dreams of becoming the Shaman King through a once-in-a-500-year competition.

Yoh joins the long-awaited struggle with his samurai spirit ally Amidamaru to win the title and become the shaman who connects with the Great Spirit and helps transform the world.

Unbeknownst to Yoh, his estranged twin brother Hao also aspires to be Shaman King and will go to any length to achieve his goal.

Hao is hell-bent on eradicating humans and establishing a world for shamans, so it’s up to Yoh and his companions to stop him and his henchmen.

What Are the Parallels Between the 2021 and 2001 Anime Series of ‘Shaman King’?

Yoh is in the early stages of his battle to become the Shaman King in the first season of the 2021 Shaman King anime.

He befriends classmate Manta Oyamada and confronts Ren Tao, Horohoro, and Faust VIII, among others, at the Shaman King competition in Tokyo.

The events of the 2021 edition of the program are identical to those of the 2001 edition, owing to the fact that both are authentic renderings of the manga in its early phases.

The second half of the 2001 anime series deviated from the source material, and it also had an entirely different conclusion created specifically for the adaptation because it was made before the manga was done.

A number of the Japanese and English voice actors from the anime’s 2001 adaption return for the 2021 rendition.

In both the 2001 and 2021 editions of the show, Oliver Wyman voices Manta, however his character is referred to as Morty in the English version, while Tara Jayne Sands reprises her role as Yoh’s fiancée Anna Kyoyama.

