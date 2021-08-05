How Does ‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning’ Differ From the Manga?

The Beginning, the final installment in the Rurouni Kenshin saga, was published on Netflix on Friday.

The prequel examines how swordsman Kenshin Himura (Takeru Satoh) came to be the traveling samurai fans know and love, how he acquired his cross-shaped scars, and why he vowed never to murder again.

Kenshin is a vicious assassin known as Hitokiri Battosai, or “Sword-drawing Manslayer,” who fights for the Choshu clan during the Bakumatsu era, as directed by franchise director Keishi Otomo.

Kenshin meets Tomoe Yukishiro (Kasumi Arimura), a woman who helps him realize there is more to life than his vocation, during his bloody conquest of Kyoto.

Since the first film’s debut in 2012, Otomo has done a terrific job adapting Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga to the big screen, but he has also taken some creative license with the franchise.

For example, in the third film, Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, Otomo chose a new setting and sidelined some characters from the manga in order to save time.

So, how does Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning stack up against its source material?

Enishi is not present when his sister dies.

The way Tomoe’s brother Enishi is portrayed in the film is maybe the most important difference.

The figure appears briefly with the Shadow Watch, a group of assassins tasked with tracking down Kenshin’s sister as she and the swordsman hide out in the countryside.

While they finally reunite in the manga, Tomoe and Enishi’s chat does not last long before he walks away, furious at Kenshin.

In the film, Enishi is last seen, but in the manga, he is a witness to his sister’s death, which he misinterprets and then becomes his reason for living as he spends the next 15 years planning his vengeance.

In the fourth film, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, Enishi, played by Mackenyu Arata, returns to Kenshin’s life and speaks about how he observed Tomoe’s death, but the moment itself does not show him, which lessens his character.

Kenshin also sees in the manga.