How does ‘Cursed By Light’ fit into the timeline of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’?

The anime adaptation of The Seven Deadly Sins may be coming to an end, but there’s one more film in the works: Cursed By Light.

The film, which will be available on Netflix on October 1, is based on the final arc of Nakaba Suzuki’s manga of the same name.

Given that the anime series has already come to a close with its fifth season, the second half of which was uploaded on the streaming site on September 23, fans may be perplexed as to where the film fits into the overall tale.

But have no fear: here’s all you need to know about the upcoming film, including how it fits within The Seven Deadly Sins narrative.

What is the plot of Cursed By Light?

Following the end of the Holy War in the Liones Kingdom, Cursed By Light follows the titular group of fighters The Seven Deadly Sins and their commander, “Dragon’s Sin of Wrath” Meliodas.

Meliodas and Princess Elizabeth Liones decide to travel together after enjoying a more tranquil living after years of strife.

They come at the wedding of “Grizzly Sin of Sloth” Harlequin and “Serpent Sin of Envy” Diane, along with other team members “Fox Sin of Greed” Ban and “Goat Sin of Lust” Gowther, throughout their journey.

When the “Second Fairy King” Dahlia and the “Giant Master Craftsman” Dubs assault them with their army of Faeries and Giants, the pleasant occasion is destroyed.

The two leaders have set their eyes on exacting vengeance on the gang for putting an end to the Holy War, compelling The Seven Deadly Sins to reassemble for one final battle.

When it comes to the timeframe, where does Cursed By Light fit in?

Despite the fact that it is being released after the anime series’ last season, the film is set within the show’s duration.

Cursed By Light takes place between episodes 23 and 24 of Season 5, titled “An Everlasting Kingdom” and “Heirs,” respectively.

Despite the fact that it takes place between the anime’s final two episodes, the film adapts the manga’s final chapter.

While The Seven Deadly Sins is nearing to a close, creator Suzuki is presently working on Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a spin-off manga.

The adventures of a little kid named Percival and his quest are the subject of the sequel.