How Does ‘CSI: Vegas’ Differ From the Original ‘Crime Scene Investigation’? .

With the new spinoff series CSI: Vegas, the CSI franchise is returning to its roots.

The new CSI series on CBS will be the fifth in the franchise’s history, and the first in five years. CSI: Vegas is set in the same universe as the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and will star some recognizable faces.

CSI: Vegas premieres on CBS on Wednesday, October 6 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Let’s take a look at where it fits into the CSI universe before we get started.

Is CSI: Vegas a Sequel or a Reboot?

CSI: Vegas takes place in the same setting as the first CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. Many stars are set to return to the franchise, but others will be featured for the first time.

According to CBS, a new threat has engulfed the neon streets of Sin City in the forthcoming season, and it’ll take some familiar characters to battle it down.

The franchise is already more than two decades old, and it’s expected that the returning characters will have to adjust to new technology and threats in today’s environment. “Old friends encounter new enemies—and the latest forensic techniques” in CSI: Vegas, according to CBS.

With the appearance of characters who have already been in the universe, it’s safe to infer that all of the events of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Cyber occurred, making CSI: Vegas a sequel and offshoot from the other shows.

Who Will Return for Season 2 of CSI: Vegas?

Some of the show’s most beloved characters will be reintroduced to viewers, with many of them reprising their roles.

Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle are played by William Petersen and Jorja Fox, respectively. Wallace Langham will reprise his role as David Hodges, and Paul Guilfoyle will guest feature in two episodes as Jim Brass.

Paula Newsome (Friday Night Lights) plays Maxine Roby, the chief of the Vegas Crime Lab, and Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights) plays Josh Folsom, a top investigator. Allie Rajan is played by Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), and Hugo Ramirez is played by Mel Rodriguez (Getting On).

