How do we feel about Jack Berger from ‘Sex and the City’? Let’s see how many ways there are.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) of Sex and the City had her fair share of wayward, stormy relationships over the years, but fellow writer Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) was by far the worst.

There were so many red flags that Carrie refused to recognize (or chose to ignore) until it was too late, from his constant whining about his failing book to his lack of support for her profession.

And, while Mr. Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t exactly a model of a loving, loyal lover, and she went on to romance the equally dubious Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), she surely didn’t deserve Berger – and, arguably, neither did the audience.

So, why do we despise Jack Berger so much? Let’s see how many ways there are…

When he starts flirting with Carrie, he already has a girlfriend.

After being introduced by their publisher, the two met ahead of Carrie’s book release party in Season 5, Episode 5. While harmless flirting is fine, he spent the entire afternoon with her and even invited her to accompany him to the dry cleaners so they wouldn’t have to stop their time together – all without mentioning his relationship.

He only clumsily confessed when Carrie went to invite him as her plus one to the party, explaining that his partner’s family was in town that night. Carrie then brought it up with The Girls over breakfast to discuss why he hadn’t revealed the information sooner, and they were all pretty much in agreement that his behavior was dodgy to say the least.

Even when they eventually get together, he’s still hung up on his ex.

While Berger began to show promise, it quickly became clear that he had not moved on from his ex-girlfriend Lauren. He not only mentioned her at every opportunity (we get it; she decorated your place), but he also proceeded to curse at the answering machine and flip the bird when she left a message.

Despite her feelings for him, Carrie saw this behavior as troubling and wondered how someone you previously loved could elicit such a strong negative reaction.

