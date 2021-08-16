How do Levar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosting Ratings stack up against the competition?

The ratings for LeVar Burton’s tenure as a guest host on Jeopardy! have been released, and they’re disappointing.

Burton, the former host of Reading Rainbow, joined a long list of celebrities as he returned to the podium for the final week of July, arriving to considerable hoopla as fans and fellow celebs expressed their support for him gaining the permanent post.

However, according to Nielsen Media Research data obtained by This website, the TV star was at the bottom of the guest-hosting heap, with a pitiful 4.4 audience share during his one week at the helm of the syndicated quiz show.

Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta had previously held the record with a tied low of 4.7 during one of their two weeks as hosts, a statistic also shared by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts during her week on the show.

In sharp contrast to such figures, Ken Jennings, the show’s most successful contestant of all time, was a ratings hit, averaging a 6.1 audience share during his six-week stay, which began in January.

Following Jennings in terms of dates and numbers, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards—who was recently announced as one of the show’s permanent hosts—kept a 5.9 throughout his two weeks on the stage.

When Katie Couric took over, the first of her two weeks in March was the most successful, with a peak of 5.6, while Dr. Mehmet Oz guest-hosted for the week ending March 28 and scored 5.2.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, had an increase in ratings, with the first of his two weeks in April bringing in a 5.6 rating. For each of his two weeks in May, Bill Whitaker maintained a constant 5.2.

Mayim Bialik, who is also one of the new Jeopardy! hosts, had a 5.1 rating when she presented the show from June to August. According to Next TV, she had the same numbers as Anderson Cooper and Buzzy Cohen.

The figures are based on Nielsen Media Research’s live-plus-same-day nationwide household ratings. The ratings are influenced by a number of things, including preemptions and the Tokyo Olympics, according to the report.

The figures for David Faber’s and Joe Buck’s latest tenure have yet to be released. This is a condensed version of the information.