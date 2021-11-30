How Do Jill Biden’s and Melania Trump’s White House Christmas Decorations Compare?

Jill Biden has revealed her first Christmas decorations in the White House as First Lady, with a warmer theme than previous years.

This year’s theme, “Gifts From the Heart,” comprises flag-themed stockings and Christmas trees covered with white doves, as well as an arch of red present boxes, as chosen by the first lady.

According to the Washington Post, East Wing communications director Elizabeth Alexander said the topic was chosen because the first lady “wanted to focus on things that connect us, that bring us together, and that’s a gift.”

According to Dr. Biden’s office, the White House has 41 Christmas trees this year, as well as more than 300 candles and 10,000 decorations.

The “Gift of Family” and the “Gift of Service” are among the mini-themes that have been applied to each area.

“Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year,” the first lady wrote on Twitter alongside photos of her work, “decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity.”

Her dystopian blood-red Christmas trees in the East Colonnade in 2018 and her infamous loathing of the holiday, which was broadcast to the world through a covertly recorded phone call, will forever be associated with the former first lady’s time in the White House.

This year, Dr. Biden’s holiday decor is focused on family and tradition, including photographs of other first families celebrating the holidays at the White House.

In the State Dining Room, there are also six knitted stockings for each Biden grandchild hanging on the fireplace.