‘How did this happen to me?’ says the narrator. A bat is discovered hanging from a woman’s crotch.

A woman documented the moment she discovered a live bat in the crotch of her jeans.

A woman posting under the moniker tkazig shared footage of the stunning find to TikTok, where it has been welcomed with a combination of dread and humor.

Since its release on September 5, the video of the up-close animal encounter has been seen over 4 million times.

The woman speaks to the camera and asks, “How did this happen to me?” in the video, which can be seen here and is tagged “keep outta nature.”

A little bat can be seen dozing between her legs as the camera pans down to her crotch.

She affirms, “It’s a goddamn bat,” and adds, “Stay outta nature.”

“All I know is that I took a stride, heard a squeak, glanced down and…” tkazig said in response to a TikTok commenter who inquired how the bat ended up in her crotch.

She later revealed what happened after the filming stopped in the comments section.

“My husband grabbed him [the bat], he died from cat-related injuries, and [the cat]tested negative for rabies,” the woman added. Vlad, rest in peace.”

However, the majority of the 8,000+ comments on her video were bat jokes. In a homage to Batman, Perry Cornwell was one of several TikTokers who wrote, predictably, “To the bat cave!”

“Ozzy Osborne out here making home calls,” Heather Hoobler said, referring to the infamous incident in which the former Black Sabbath leader bit the head off a bat (that he mistook for rubber) on stage.

“Y’all women are going too darn far with these Halloween decorations,” Georgiy Tushkov observed, “but I applaud your passion to the season.”

Falkor, another commenter, adopted the bat’s identity, asking, “Hi, yes, do you have a chance to discuss about our lord and savior Count Dracula?”

“I don’t remember this from Jumanji,” Call Me Star wrote, while LASTAthome joked, “that the new variant? Thank you very much.”

Tkazig has been approached by this website for comment on the video.

