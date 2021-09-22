How Did Paula Jones’ Impeachment Case End, and Did She Reach a Settlement?

In Impeachment: American Crime Story, Paula Jones (played by Annaleigh Ashford) is one of the three women at the center of the Monica Lewinsky-Clinton scandal.

Jones made her debut appearance in Episode 1 as the first woman to accuse President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment (Clive Owen).

Jones claimed in 1994 that Clinton sexually assaulted her by exposing himself to her in a hotel room in May 1991, while Jones was working as an Arkansas state employee at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock for the Annual Governor’s Quality Conference. Clinton has consistently refuted Jones’ claims.

Jones chose to file a legal action against Bill Clinton for sexual harassment. Jones vs. Clinton, her lawsuit, was filed on May 6, 1994. According to The Washington Post, her court documents accused Clinton of “sexually harassing and assaulting” her before defaming her with his denials.

Jones was offered a $700,000 settlement, which she turned down since it did not include an apology, as seen in the third episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story.

How did Paula Jones’s case end, and did she reach a settlement?

The Paula Jones case resulted in a significant legal precedent when the United States Supreme Court held on May 27, 1997, that a sitting president is not immune from civil litigation for acts committed outside of his or her official capacity.

Jones received a $700,000 compensation offer from President Clinton immediately after the Supreme Court ruling, as depicted in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Jones turned down Clinton’s offer because it did not include an apology, despite the advise of her lawyers, Gilbert Davis and Joseph Cammarata.

Paula Jones’ lawyers hoped to present a pattern of behavior by President Clinton, implying that he had become romantically engaged with a number of state and federal employees, as part of her lawsuit against him. Several women, as well as Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, were subpoenaed (Beanie Feldstein).

In the Jones case, Clinton was questioned under oath about his relationship with Lewinsky, and in his deposition, he denied having "sexual intercourse" with her. In an interview, Lewinsky denied having any "sexual relations" with Clinton.