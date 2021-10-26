How COVID-19 Stress Is Making It Difficult For Americans To Make Simple Decisions

According to a new survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has put Americans under so much stress that it’s impacting how they make basic judgments.

The American Psychological Association (APA) released the results of its annual “Stressed in America” study on Tuesday, which was combined with a new Harris Poll. The findings revealed that a sizable proportion of American people said the pandemic’s stress had influenced decisions ranging from what to wear for the day to what to eat for dinner.

“People in the United States appear to be increasingly tormented with uncertainty,” according to the APA survey, “since each day can bring a new set of decisions concerning safety, security, growth, travel, job, and other life requirements.”

While the findings reveal that every population in the United States has been affected by pandemic-related stress, the outcomes were more mixed across groups.

Parents with young children were found to be more stressed than those without children. In comparison to non-parents, 47 percent of adults with children said stress had an impact on their everyday decisions. They were also more likely than other adults to admit to having poor mental health.

From 2020 to 2021, the number of adults who reported COVID-19 stress was influencing their decision-making in some manner increased. Parents, in particular, must deal with decisions directly related to the pandemic that may affect their children, such as immunizations, returning to work, and returning their children to school after more than a year of distance learning.

In the poll, there were additional variances between races that were documented. For example, 68 percent of Hispanic adults, compared to 81 percent of white adults and 72 percent of Black adults, stated they are doing well throughout the pandemic. In fact, Hispanic people were found to be more prone than any other group to report pandemic-related stress that affects their daily decisions.

It has been proven that Black and Hispanic Americans were disproportionately affected by the virus during the pandemic. Asian Americans have also faced an increase in bigotry and hate crimes directed at them, which has been related to the virus’s origins in China.

Finally, younger generations, such as Generation Z and millennials, reported higher levels of stress than older Americans. Nearly a third of individuals (32%) said they are sometimes too anxious about the coronavirus pandemic to make basic decisions, but 48 percent of Millennials and 37 percent of Gen Xers said they are.