How COVID-19 Has Helped American Women With More Advanced Cancer Cases

The COVID-19 epidemic has prompted a diversion in focus and resources away from other important illnesses, which has been one of the problems. A rise in advanced cancer diagnoses, particularly among female patients, has been one of the consequences of an overburdened US healthcare system.

Fearing getting COVID-19, Americans reduced the amount of doctor visits they made during the outset of the outbreak last year. As a result of the lower number of cancer screenings, potential cancer victims are more likely to go undiagnosed for longer periods of time, limiting their chances of getting treated.

For fear of COVID-19, roughly 64% of Americans postponed or missed scheduled cancer exams, such as mammograms, in 2020, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology. More recently, according to a June research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of cancer screenings for women fell by 87 percent for breast cancer and 84 percent for cervical cancer in April 2020, compared to 5-year averages for that month.

This decrease in cancer screenings is anticipated to have a particularly negative impact on women of color. According to the CDC, Hispanics saw an 84 percent decline in breast cancer screenings, while Native Americans had a shocking 98 percent drop. Cervical cancer screenings dropped 82 percent among Black women and 92 percent among Asian Pacific Islander women, according to the CDC.

While the threat of COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, medical officials say it’s still necessary for women to get their regular breast and cervical cancer screenings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that healthcare practitioners continue to perform routine cancer screenings to the best of their abilities.

Other healthcare professionals believe the same pre-pandemic precautions still apply, such as not skipping or otherwise delaying screening sessions because early detection is one of the strongest defenses against the most dangerous cancer cases.