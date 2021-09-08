How believable are the treatments in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’?

On the surface, Tranquillum House, the imaginary retreat of Nine Perfect Strangers, appears to be the ideal place to escape the rigors of modern life.

However, as the series progresses, the retreat’s guests learn that not everything is as it seems.

SOMA, an upscale meditation resort in Byron Bay, Australia, serves as the real-life setting for the Hulu drama.

As Director Jonathan Levine previously told This website, shooting here offered certain advantages: “We did often ask the guys who operated the business to give us some authenticity checks on some of what we were doing.” It was the ideal location.”

With this in mind, we spoke with Gary Gorrow, co-founder of SOMA, to learn more about how authentic Tranquillum House is and how it compares to the real thing.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, how realistic are the treatments?

“I believe that viewers are aware that cinema tends to exaggerate things in order to create a more interesting story,” Gorrow told This website.

“Jonathan [Levine] asked for my opinion on a few things, things that most viewers wouldn’t notice, but he wanted certain spiritual and ceremonial aspects to be as true as possible.”

The luxurious service supplied to visitors at Tranquillum House, Gorrow believes, is the most significant difference between SOMA and Tranquillum House.

“To reap the personal gains, we choose to develop a paradigm where our visitors feel at home, have a sense of autonomy, and are required to put in some effort—undertake the process of meditation, rounds, and everything else we do.”

Mobile phones

Masha (Nicole Kidman), the creator of Tranquillum House, demands the participants give their cellphones early on in the retreat.

While this isn’t required for all SOMA retreats, Gorrow indicated that it can be beneficial.

“Smartphones and the apps that come with them are designed to perform one thing,” he remarked.

Guests are able to use their cell phones during their more basic stays, but not during their more advanced stays.

He explained, “The explanation is very obvious: phones are a significant distraction, and individuals are powerless against the pull of engagement.”

The purpose of a SOMA retreat is “recalibration” and “introspection,” which means getting away from the computer. This is a condensed version of the information.