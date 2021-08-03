How Actor Takeru Satoh Prepares Stunts for Lead Role in ‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning’

Takeru Satoh has played Kenshin Himura since 2012, and he has done all of his own stunts since then.

And, as the franchise comes to an end with The Final and The Beginning, the actor has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how he prepares for the role.

The battle scenes between Satoh’s Kenshin and his co-stars in Keishi Otomo’s film adaptations of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s legendary manga series feature very beautifully coordinated fight scenes.

Rurouni Kenshin, Ruoruni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno, Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning all star Satoh as Kenshin.

Takeru Satoh’s Fight Scene Preparation

Kenshin is a master of “Hiten Mitsurugi-ryu,” a sword technique that permits a warrior to attack many opponents at the same time.

In all five films, Satoh is pitted against many actors who he must fend off with a sequence of elaborately precise movements, in keeping with the source material.

Satoh spends weeks refining his samurai character’s sword fights with choreographers, going over the maneuvers several times in and out of costume in a studio before venturing out on set.

Satoh is seen sparring with a number of stuntmen in a compilation video demonstrating his practice sessions for The Beginning, avoiding them with slick side steps and striking them at the extraordinary pace required for the film.

Satoh fought with his hands behind his back and a fake sword in his mouth during one practice session, simulating the film’s opening sequence, in which Kenshin kills a number of Tsushima domain members while bound.

He not only spars with the stuntmen with his hands behind his back, but he also throws them off balance with flips and kicks, reenacting how his character takes the upper hand.

Takeru Satoh prepares for more than just fight scenes.

Satoh prepares for other stunts such as jumps and twists in the air, in addition to studying the choreography for sword-fighting moments.

Satoh was seen sprinting in one scene in The Legend Ends.