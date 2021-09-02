How a writer for the film “Worth” used real-life 9/11 victims to create a “unmakeable” film

Worth, a true narrative about the aftermath of 9/11 and the monetary value placed on the lives of the victims, will premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2021.

Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan star in the film, which is based on Kenneth Feinberg’s memoir What Is Life Worth? Max Borenstein, who adapted the book for the big screen, spoke with This Website about the moving story based on genuine events and firsthand stories from 9/11 victims and survivors.

The screenplay for Worth has been ready for 13 years and is being released in time for the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Why Didn’t Worth Get Stuck in “Development Hell”?

President George W. Bush appointed Feinberg as the Special Master of the United States government’s September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in 2001, giving him the seemingly impossible task of putting a dollar figure on the lives lost on 9/11.

In What is Life Worth?: The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11, he discussed his experiences developing his approach and connecting with those who were grieving. Borenstein chose to adapt the book into a film after reading it and meeting with Feinberg.

“I wrote it during the writer’s strike [in 2008],” Borenstein explains. My agent would never have proposed that I create a film on or based on the events of 9/11, especially at the time when it was still raw and felt like an unfilmable project that no one would want to fund. It’s a challenging subject, but I wasn’t getting paid for it anyhow, so it was the ideal opportunity to write about something I cared about.”

After a few years, the script had acquired traction and appeared to be on its way to Hollywood, when President Barack Obama unwittingly intervened.

“Ken Feinberg had a shopping agreement on his tale, something that necessitated his participation and involvementâ€”he was chosen by President Obama to a fairly key role dealing with the disbursement of executive pay during the bailout,” Borenstein explained. “He got cold feet about the idea of us filming a film about him for reasonable reasons.

"It could have appeared to be a project shoved in from the outside.