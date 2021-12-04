How A New Biomarker Technology Could Be A Game-Changer In Mental Health Treatment.

Aside from the direct impact COVID has had on public health, its secondary effects of loneliness, stress, and anxiety have been proven to pose considerable and long-term health risks. Lockdowns and social isolation have contributed to a pandemic of such mental health issues, and despite the availability of good therapy for those who want it, diagnosis has not been universally available.

That is, until the recent emergence of novel diagnostic procedures based on biological signs. HRV biofeedback devices detect heart rate variability (HRV) in order to teach wearers how to create coherent oscillations in their heart rate while also providing them with a better understanding of their mental health. If implemented correctly, this discovery could be a game-changer in the early detection and treatment of mental diseases, which is relevant given the rise of mental illnesses after COVID-19.

COVID-19 has succeeded in spiraling this bad situation even farther out of control, as it appears to have done in practically every other aspect of life. Two significant changes have occurred as a result of the prolonged periods of deep lockdown: a degradation in work-life balance caused by the merging of the two, and a hastening of the acceptance of the sedentary, work-from-home future.

Both of these shifts have had enormous detrimental consequences on the state of mental health around the world. Loneliness, for example, has increased among the UK population, which is more harmful to a person than smoking, obesity, and even raises the likelihood of an early death. Furthermore, this is a global occurrence, with nearly 40% of the population in the United States admitting that they are lonely.

The World Health Organization (WHO) exposed the depth of the crisis when it announced that over 250 million individuals worldwide suffer from depression.

Despite this, the availability of psychotherapy is rapidly reducing, as waiting lists continue to become longer and longer. It has been incredibly difficult for anyone to receive the assistance they require, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting strains on health systems.

Recent scientific advances have demonstrated the importance of heart rate variability as a biomarker for an individual's mental health resiliency. Because it is based on an objective, biological measurement rather than a subjective account, it is regarded to be particularly dependable and accurate in gauging resilience. Several businesses have already signed up.