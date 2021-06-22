Hoverboard video of Green Goblin in Times Square has been viewed over 4 million times.

A man riding a hoverboard down the street in New York has been compared to the Green Goblin scenes from Spider-Man.

After a man wearing a helmet was seen gliding a few feet above the earth, the crowds in Times Square came to a halt.

Morgan Nevins posted the video on her Instagram account, @molivefreeordie, after capturing the incredible sight on Saturday.

She sent it to the viral account @whatisnewyork, who posted it on Monday, and it’s gone viral since then, with over four million views on Twitter alone.

The masked man, who has not been recognized, appears to be piloting a hoverboard in the 10-second film.

The device, which is flying down 7th Avenue, emits a loud buzzing sound and looks to be made up of multiple drones.

“It was around 5 a.m. in Times Square this past Saturday,” Nevins told this website, adding, “It was around 5 a.m. in Times Square this past Saturday.” I’d left with a friend from a neighboring dance party—our first since the plague began. We were discussing about our travel plans and conversing with a few folks we met at the party, relishing the opportunity to converse with strangers after the 2020-21 school year. Near our end of Times Square, there were runners forming a line for some sort of race. As usual, there was an interesting mix of folks at that hour.

“We heard a strange noise further down Times Square that sounded like a bad drone, and we assumed it was someone shooting pictures with a drone overhead, but then we saw this person flying on this hoverboard, like a gigantic airborne drone.” They took a few flights at the far end of the area before approaching our table. That’s when I saw the video for the first time. A crowd formed quickly—even for Times Square at 5 a.m. Then the drone craft flew back towards us hovering over our heads at this little table and then landing right near us.

"When it landed near us I could feel the wind draft from the propellers, almost like a helicopter. It seemed wild! My friends and I had a lot of questions about how this could even be legal or.