The rapper has come under fire for his handling of a tumultuous audience at his Texas festival on Friday, when eight people died in a stampede.

Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has stated that abruptly ending the performance could have exacerbated the issue.

At 9:38 p.m., the Houston Fire Department declared a “mass casualty occurrence.” According to festivalgoers, Scott played his entire set till it concluded at 10:15 p.m.

Turner claimed that abruptly ending the act at the 50,000-strong festival could have resulted in a riot.

“When you’ve got 50,000 people there, you want to be very careful when you halt things,” Turner told ABC13 on Tuesday.

“Those who are in a certain region may be aware of what is going on, but there are hundreds upon thousands who are crowded in and are unaware of what is going on.”

He went on to say: “So, if you quickly discontinue anything, you don’t want to aggravate the situation. As a result, it’s a delicate issue.” This, according to Paul Wertheimer, founder of Crowd Management Strategies and advocate for safer concert venues, is a “deflection” and an attempt by authorities to “demonize” the crowd.

“This attempt by police and fire to demonize the fans in the crowd, claiming that “if we had stopped the event earlier, there would have been a riot.” It’s only a rumor, “The Washington Newsday quoted Wertheimer as saying.

“It’s simply another deflection, and it’s quite upsetting to hear public authorities do that since it’s their responsibility to safeguard individuals in the audience.”

Turner’s office has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

In a crush situation, Wertheimer also believes it is useless to criticize fans of panicking and exacerbating the situation.

“Another method to disparage the victims—panic—if they could have done the correct thing, but didn’t [because they were panicking], and so what happened to them as their own fault,” he stated.

“These fans were fighting to save their lives and the lives of others around them as they were stuck in this cauldron of crush.”

