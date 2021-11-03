‘House of the Dragon,’ according to Miguel Sapochnik, will ‘evolve’ the ‘Game of Thrones’ franchise.

According to creator Miguel Sapochnik, the planned prequel series House of the Dragon will “evolve” Game of Thrones.

The first full teaser for the upcoming HBO series was revealed in October, and now fans are counting down the days until it premieres in 2022. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Paddy Considine will all star in the project, which will be co-showrunnered by Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal, who previously worked on Game of Thrones.

Sapochnik is also the director of the upcoming Apple TV+ film Finch, starring Tom Hanks as a man fighting for survival in a dystopian future alongside his dog and robot. Sapochnik spoke to The Washington Newsday about how House of the Dragon is shaping up ahead of its November 5, 2021 release.

According to The Washington Newsday, the prequel series will be both a continuation and a departure from what fans have come to expect from Game of Thrones. “I’ve been a part of the franchise for quite some time. And I believe it is critical that the franchise evolve “Sapochnik remarked.

Throughout the final season of Game of Thrones, he served as a producer and director on a number of episodes. For the episode “Battle of the Bastards,” he earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Sapochnik, on the other hand, will not be resting on his laurels. He stated, ” “It’s not the same plot, and the characters aren’t the same, so it need visual progression. At the same time, people want to see Game of Thrones, and we shouldn’t deprive them of that opportunity.” Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Richard Madden, all previously unknown performers, became stars in Game of Thrones. A fresh cast is now taking on the task of bringing George R.R. Martin’s work to life, but Sapochnik says the importance of the roles won’t be surprising this time.

"I assume the majority of the folks that come to the concert have already seen the show and have a version of Game of Thrones in their heads." Sapochnik believes that all of the performers have rapidly adjusted to their new roles.