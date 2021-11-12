Hours before her conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears wears a t-shirt that says “#FreeBritney.”

In the hours coming up to her important conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears was seen wearing a “#FreeBritney” T-shirt.

A California judge will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the pop star’s contentious agreement, which has taken personal and financial decisions out of her hands for more than 13 years, will come to an end.

Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted to Instagram late Thursday night to broadcast video footage of the couple wearing T-shirts with the #FreeBritney hashtag, which was popularized by her supporters as they protested the conservatorship.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September, struck a series of humorous postures in their tops, which also carried the phrase “It’s a human rights movement,” set to Spears’ 2013 smash tune “Work Bitch.”

Asghari, a model, actor, and personal trainer, captioned the footage: “Loading…”

Asghari published a photo of the couple’s puppy, Porsha, wearing one of the T-shirts on his Instagram Story, demonstrating the family’s support.

This year, the #FreeBritney movement gained traction as the “Toxic” singer fought to be released from her conservatorship, which was imposed in 2008 due to concerns about her mental health.

Jamie Spears, her father, was in charge of the conservatorship’s personal and financial aspects starting in 2008. He stepped down from the personal branch in 2019, citing health reasons, and was succeeded by Jodi Montgomery.

When she testified in court in June, she got an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike, claiming, among other things, that she had been forced to perform, take medication, and wear a contraceptive device against her will.

When her father was removed from his job as her financial advisor, she won a key win in her fight to end the arrangement.

While Jamie Spears has demanded that the conservatorship be dissolved immediately, Mathew Rosengart, his daughter’s attorney, has stated that he is being investigated for his actions throughout the arrangement.

Following Jamie Spears’ suspension, Rosengart remarked outside the Los Angeles courthouse, “It’s a terrific day for Britney Spears, and it’s a great day for justice.” “There is certainly cause for celebration, but it is also a melancholy day. Britney Spears has been living in a nightmare for the past ten years… created by her father and others.

