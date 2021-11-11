Hospitalizations in Minnesota have reached their highest level since 2021, with a ‘really alarming’ increase in COVID cases.

COVID-

Minnesota is experiencing an alarming increase in 19 cases, while COVID hospitalizations are at their highest level of the year, according to Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced 5,277 new cases and 43 new deaths on Wednesday. This brings the overall number of confirmed cases in the state to 831,669, with 8,925 deaths. There are 1,159 COVID patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 257 in intensive care units.

In a press conference, Malcolm described the new case counts as “extraordinarily high and disturbing.” According to The Associated Press, she labeled it a “really frightening surge.”

“The tragedy of this current outbreak is that now, more than ever, we have the means and knowledge to reduce the virus’s impact,” Malcolm added.

Vaccinations, remaining at home while sick, and wearing a mask in public, according to Malcolm, are some of the strategies. She went on to say that far too many people are still unvaccinated.

Vaccinations were completed by 70% of the population aged 12 and up. According to the Associated Press, 67 percent of Minnesotans aged 5 and up have received at least one dose.

According to Malcolm and Kris Ehresmann, the health department’s infectious disease director, “waning immunity,” which appears six months after vaccination, appears to be a factor in the rise in cases. This is especially common in older people, who were among the first to be vaccinated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Every day now, we’re seeing dozens of Minnesotans die from diseases they didn’t have to develop,” Malcolm added.

Given the overcrowding in hospitals and the fact that many people are still unvaccinated, health officials are urging everyone to think carefully about their Christmas plans, according to Ehresmann. She mentioned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just changed their holiday recommendations. It emphasizes the importance of immunizations, masking in public indoor settings, avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated areas, not hosting or attending gatherings if sick or showing symptoms, and delaying travel until completely immunized.

“Given the COVID blizzard that’s wreaking havoc on Minnesota, it’s a good idea to wear a mask even if you’re completely vaccinated… if a member of your household has a compromised immune system.” This is a condensed version of the information.