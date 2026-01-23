Hospital Leaders Call for Mediation as UK Doctors’ Strike Disrupts NHS

Resident doctors in England have launched their 14th strike since 2023, marking the start of a five-day walkout in protest over pay and staffing issues. Hospital leaders are urging both the Government and the British Medical Association (BMA) to engage external mediators, claiming that the ongoing dispute has reached a critical deadlock.

Despite last-minute hopes that the strike could be averted, members of the BMA rejected the Government’s most recent offer. Ministers have accused the union of choosing a time to strike that maximizes disruption to the National Health Service (NHS), particularly with rising flu cases placing additional strain on hospitals. The Government has argued that the union’s actions could exacerbate the crisis, potentially delaying treatment for thousands of patients.

Disruption at a Critical Time

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, expressed his frustration with the ongoing strike, stating that it seems “no closer to being resolved” and that tensions are escalating. He emphasized the urgency of finding a solution, suggesting that external mediation could help resolve the issue before resident doctors are forced to reballot for further industrial action.

The strike, which began on Wednesday at 7 a.m., is the latest chapter in an ongoing dispute over pay raises and job security. This is not the first time resident doctors have taken to the picket lines, but this particular strike comes at a time of heightened concern, as the NHS grapples with winter pressures and the ongoing flu outbreak. With some hospitals already struggling to manage, health officials are warning that the impact of the strike will be felt most acutely by patients requiring non-urgent care.

The BMA has made provisions for certain medical staff to return to work in emergency areas, such as maternity units at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, due to “unique and difficult circumstances.” Health leaders are urging patients to attend their appointments as scheduled, although they caution that some procedures will inevitably be rescheduled due to the ongoing industrial action.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s national medical director, stressed that this round of strikes is particularly challenging given the high number of patients in hospitals with flu. “More patients are likely to feel the impact of this round of strikes than in previous ones,” she said, adding that staff working in emergency roles will be foregoing their usual breaks to cover shifts during the strike.

For the BMA, this walkout represents a critical point in their battle for a long-term resolution. Dr. Jack Fletcher, chair of the resident doctors committee, reiterated the need for ministers to offer a clear, long-term solution that includes a gradual pay raise and the creation of genuine new positions within the NHS. If the Government can meet these demands, Fletcher believes that further strikes could be avoided.

The ongoing strike, which is part of a wider wave of industrial action in the UK public sector, is creating fresh pressure on the NHS as it faces mounting challenges in the midst of a difficult winter. However, the hope remains that external mediation could bring both sides to the negotiating table, resolving the dispute and preventing further damage to the health service.